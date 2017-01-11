Pleasant Grove gun store targeted for the fifth time in four years

Police say the suspect entered the store by sledgerhammering through the wall. (Source: WBRC video)

It's happened again. For the fifth time in four years, thieves targeted a Pleasant Grove gun store, according to police.

Officers are still searching for the suspect.

They say a man tried to break into the back of the Pleasant Grove Gun and Supply with a sledge hammer around 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.

In a surveillance photo, the man is seen dressed in black except for his face which was fully covered with a camouflage mask.

You can still see the pile of bricks behind the store where the man worked for thirty minutes to make his hole. He'd barely gotten inside when the alarm went off and he ran off without any guns.

"The police department and the gun store owner, we're doing all we can do,” Pleasant Grove Police Lt. Danny Reid said. “But I think this case here just shows you when someone's beating a hole in the wall with a sledgehammer. At some point they're going to do what they can to get in and no amount of security is going to prevent them if they're doing that level of work."

Police also have surveillance photos of the mid 2000 white Chevy Tahoe the suspect was driving. Police say it appears he acted alone.

Of the four previous robberies at this store, police have made arrests in three of the cases. Police say some of those defendants are serving federal time and of the 47 guns that have been stolen, police have recovered 24 of them.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.