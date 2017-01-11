Hoover City Schools implement Erin's Law to help prevent sexual abuse

Hoover City Schools are meeting with parents to explain implementation of Erin’s Law.

The Alabama legislature passed the law last spring requiring child sex abuse prevention education for students and educators.

“As counselors and educators, we want to do everything to keep our students safe and to help them know how to deal with situations,” Hoover City Schools Lead Counselor Marley Stephens said.

While the state law requires four courses for students from K through 12, Hoover has expanded their curriculum. Stephens said K -5 students will receive age-appropriate instruction from school counselors.

In addition, teachers and staff have been trained on signs to look for in cases of abuse.

Stephens said the school system has coordinated with Children's of Alabama for a middle school curriculum and will include instruction for older students that includes addressing issues of sexting and sexual assault.

In a letter to parents, Hoover City Schools cited national statistics that say 1 in 3 girls will be the victim of child sexual abuse by the age of 18 and one in 1 in 6 boys will be a victim in that period of time.

Stephens said they are receiving good feedback from parents in their meetings. The law allows a parent to opt out for their student if they choose.

