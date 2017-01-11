Hoover City Schools implement Erin's Law to help prevent sexual abuse

Five points South has been around for 130 years.More >>
Five points South has been around for 130 years.More >>
Tomorrow should be mostly sunny with a high of 87.More >>
Tomorrow should be mostly sunny with a high of 87.More >>
Charles Carter became emotional watching his son drive a car for the first time Friday.More >>
Charles Carter became emotional watching his son drive a car for the first time Friday.More >>
Alabama’s Planned Parenthood chapters will not be affected by a potential withholding of federal funding authorized by President Donald Trump Thursday.More >>
Alabama’s Planned Parenthood chapters will not be affected by a potential withholding of federal funding authorized by President Donald Trump Thursday.More >>
A 58-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly led deputies on a chase in western Jefferson County.More >>
A 58-year-old man is in custody after he allegedly led deputies on a chase in western Jefferson County.More >>