Judge denies reduced bond for suspect in McCalla teen's murder

A judge denied a request to reduce the bond for one of the four suspects in the December shooting death of Ashlynn Sparks, an 18-year-old from McCalla.

Twenty-year-old Anthony D. Smith's attorney, Yusuf Olufemi, told Judge David Hobdy his client has no previous criminal record as an adult or a juvenile. Olufemi asked Judge Hobdy to reduce bond from $250,000 to $90,000.

The judge denied the request. During the hearing, assistant district attorney James Butler said Smith was “the master mind to set this plan up.”

“The victim would be here today if not for his actions,” Butler said.

Sparks and her boyfriend were in a car on Circle Avenue in Lipscomb on Wednesday, December 7 when authorities said both were shot in a robbery. Deputies say the couple was set up by the suspects.

Sparks later died from her injuries.

Smith is charged along with Adam Smith, 23, Courtney DeVaughn, 22, and Richard Martinez, 20.

“My daughter is gone and you can’t put a dollar amount on that,” Sparks' mother, April Curb, said after the hearing. “I feel for his mom and family that care for him, but my daughter is gone and you can’t bring that back.”

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.