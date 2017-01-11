New details released about Alabama Credit Union hostage situation

Newly released court documents say accused Alabama Credit Union robber Cedrick L. Collins was armed with a BB gun when he was accused of taking 11 people hostage on Tuesday.

Documents identified the weapon as a Marksman Repeater BB Gun.

Officers rescued one woman from the credit union, whom they escorted from the building.

The female hostage told authorities Cedrick Collins was armed with a gun. She also said Collins demanded that someone open the safe.

The documents say Collins gathered a large amount of cash that he was attempting to leave the bank with.

The charging documents also say there was damage to a door and ceiling during the bank robbery and hostage situation. The damage was valued at $625,600.

Video from Wednesday morning showed police using a battering ram to break glass doors as they entered the credit union.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.