New car tags available to support Ala. State Parks - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

New car tags available to support Ala. State Parks

Source: Alabama State Parks Source: Alabama State Parks
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Starting this month, you can buy an Alabama State Parks car tag to support the parks.

The renewal process remains the same, simply request an Alabama State Parks car tag.

80 percent of the fee will help pay for state parks, the remaining 20 percent goes to normal administrative fees.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly