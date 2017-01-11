Tide's A-Day Spring Football Game date announced - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

sports

Tide's A-Day Spring Football Game date announced

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

The Golden Flake A-Day Game is scheduled for April 22 in Tuscaloosa.

The free game will be aired on TV but a channel and start time have not yet been announced.

As more details come together, the athletics department will share them on rolltide.com.

