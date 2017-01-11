Jefferson County educators criticizes failing schools list under Ala. Accountability Act

Thursday, the Alabama State Department of Education will release a list of failing schools.

Failing schools are identified as the bottom six percent of schools.

Five high schools in the Jefferson County Schools system have been put on that list and educators we spoke to are not happy.

"This has been a scheme to re-segregate schools in Alabama. Period," Van Phillips, principal at Center Point High School said.

Based on the Accountability Act of 2015 the failing high schools are: Center Point High School, McAdory High School, Minor High School, Pinson High School and Pleasant Grove High School.

"We're being labeled as a failing school when we have doubled our graduation rate and reduced our d ropout rate by 20 percent,” Phillips said.

Wednesday, Jefferson County School Superintendent Craig Pouncey blasted the accountability act, calling it "a convergent attempt to create a voucher system in the state which would allow public funds to be redirected for the purpose of supporting private schools."

The superintendent says the reality is more complicated that the list would make it seem. He says special education students bring down the scores of a school but the says special education students are judged differently in the accountability act and the state report.

An advocate for a scholarship program to help kids move to private schools agrees with Pouncey that the accountability act could be changed.

"All concerned parties come to the table and say what has worked and what hasn't worked with the Alabama Accountability Act," Sonya DiCarlo, Alabama Opportunity Scholarship Fund said.

DiCarlo adds thousands have benefited from the program. Still Pouncey is calling for change.

"If the state wants to redirect state dollars to a non-public entity step up and say that and pass a bill to do it," Pouncey said.

Pouncey said he informed state school superintendent Michael Sentence of his displeasure.

