Community meeting to be held Thursday about new Lakeshore Parkway Publix

A proposed retail development anchored by a Publix grocery store for Shannon Wennonah Road and Lakeshore Parkway cleared it's next hurdle with passage from the Birmingham City Council's Budget and Finance Committee.

Councilman Jay Roberson says the Publix will provide a grocery store for Southwest Birmingham. He's holding a community meeting on Thursday at the Oxmoor Valley Community Center. The developer for Lakeshore Pavillion will be there to answer questions.

"We're excited that in this 'food desert' we have an opportunity now to have a first class grocery store in Publix. This is educational. I want to make sure the community is engaged and understands how this development will take place," said Roberson.

The community meeting starts Thursday at 6 p.m. at Oxmoor Valley Community Center, which is located at 1992 Wenonah Oxmoor Road.

