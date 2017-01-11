Job apps you should know about

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Job searching is much different than it was years ago. Gone are the days of circling and highlighting ads in the classified section of your newspaper. Now, it’s all about your mobile device and your apps. Here are some apps that could help you find the perfect job.

If you’re on the hunt for a new job, look no further than your mobile device. You just need the right apps.

Indeed is an app that collects job listings from all of the major search engines and boards for you to see in one place. Linkup lists only jobs that are found on company and employer websites, so it can help you find hidden opportunities that aren’t publicly advertised on major sites. JobCompass allows iPhone users to find positions within a specific radius of a certain area. Switch is a job app for tech positions that works like the dating app tinder. Swipe left if you’re not interested, or right if you are. Snagajob is for hourly workers and offers ways to find in-between jobs to earn some extra cash. Some of the most well known online sites, Monster and CareerBuilder, also have apps to make your search simple and convenient.

The best part: all these apps are free.

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking web site, also has an app. You can search and apply for jobs using your LinkedIn profile. With certain positions, you can see if your resume has been received and reviewed.

