Bessemer PD: 2 suspects in custody after man found shot in car

Bessemer police have two suspects in custody after officers found a third man inside a car suffering gunshot wounds Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the scene on Bluebell Street around 11 a.m. Police say the male victim was transported to UAB Hospital in serious condition.

Sgt. Cortice Miles says that K-9 units were able to track down two male suspects about half a mile away from the scene.

Miles say investigators continue to work on the case and find a motive for the shooting. Charges have not been announced yet against the suspects.

Copyright 2107 WBRC. All rights reserved.