Birmingham Winter Restaurant Week kicks off Jan. 20

The people behind Birmingham Restaurant Week are gearing up for a special Winter event at the end of January.

From Jan. 20-29, diners can enjoy prix-fixe lunches and dinner at a variety of restaurants. The prices range from $10 up to $40 depending on the time of day and restaurant you go to.

Some of the participants include John's City Diner, The Wine Loft, Rojo, Slice Pizza and Brew, OvenBird and Ghost Train Brewing Company.

For full details, visit www.bhamrestaurantweek.com.

