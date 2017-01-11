Jill: A mild and mainly dry evening ahead

A spotty shower is possible before 6 p.m., mainly west of I-65. Otherwise it’s shaping up to be a dry evening and night ahead.

Thursday looks mainly dry though I’ll keep a 10 percent chance for rain.

The shower chance on Friday has gone up a bit though to 20 percent, especially west of I-59/20.

It seems as though each morning going forward into the weekend starts off mostly cloudy and each afternoon some clearing is possible with sunshine.

You ready for spring-like temperatures on a daily basis over the next seven days? I’m talking about overnight temperatures in the 50s and daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

We will see temperatures closer to record highs than normal highs in the lower 50s. Depending on the amount of afternoon sunshine on Thursday and Friday, record highs could be in jeopardy.

The weekend looks dry and mild. Next week, we’ll be watching a storm system across the Midwest that looks to impact Alabama on Wednesday. The timing continues to fluctuate but that’s the way it’s looking right now.

It still looks like strong storms will still be possible ahead of the cold front and the First Alert continues for this potential.

