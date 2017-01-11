Calhoun Co. authorities seize drugs, illegal gambling machines from food mart

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office raided JJ's Food Mart in the Blue Mountain area Wednesday afternoon, seizing gambling machines and drugs.

The store is located on Alexandria Road in the Anniston city limits.

Sheriff Matthew Wade says he personally received information about illegal gambling at the store and sent some undercover investigators to play the machines. When they won the investigators were given money from behind the counter, according to the sheriff.

Six machines were removed from the store during the raid. There were no arrests connected to this raid, but authorities did arrest someone with an outstanding warrant from a different case.

