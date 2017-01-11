Amy, born June 2001 is a loving child who tries hard to please. She loves to play with baby dolls and Barbies. She is creative, having set up a special play area where she talks and pretends with dollies for hours. She also likes playing outside: swinging, climbing and running. She will dart here and there playing hide and seek. She also likes to play board games.

She receives Special Education services at school. She is learning to read and do math. She plays games on the computer and this helps reinforce her learning. One of her teacher’s is a special friend who takes her on trips, shopping and other new experiences. She loves this special attention. She is looking for a mother and a family to give her the guidance and love that will help her grow.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.