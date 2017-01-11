Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Frittata with Kale & Sun Dried Tomat - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Smoked Salmon & Goat Cheese Frittata with Kale & Sun Dried Tomatoes

Ingredients:

8 large eggs
1/2 cup whole milk
1/4 cup chopped fresh kale
1/4 cup sliced sun dried tomatoes
1/4 cup sliced fresh basil
2 teaspoons olive oil or vegetable oil
4 oz. goat cheese 
4 oz. thinly sliced smoked salmon
Salt and pepper to taste.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Whisk egg and milk together Heat oil in a 12-inch ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot but not smoking.  Pour egg and milk mixture into skillet and cook egg around edges using a spatula to lift edges and allow raw egg to run underneath. Cook frittata until bottom is set and egg is half cooked, but still moist on top..About 2 to 3 minutes.Remove from heat. Sprinkle kale, sundried tomatoes, smoked salmon, goat cheese evenly all over frittata.
Place in oven for approximately 10 minutes until frittata is set. Allow to cool 5 minutes and garnish with sliced fresh basil

