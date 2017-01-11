Creamy Potato Soup

Ingredients:

1/2 each Medium Onion Chopped

1 stalk Celery

1 each Carrot

2 cloves Garlic, minced

3 tablespoons Olive Oil

4 tablespoons Flour

1 1/2 cups Chicken Stock

1 1/2 cups fairlife® whole ultra-filtered milk

3 medium Yukon Gold Potatoes

1 medium Russet Potato

1/2 teaspoon Celery Seed, crushed

1/2 teaspoon Thyme

1 teaspoon Salt

1/2 teaspoon Chili Powder

1 teaspoon Chicken Bouillon

2 teaspoons Worcestershire Sauce

1 1/2 teaspoon Mustard powder

Directions:

In a large pot sauté onion, celery and carrot in olive oil for 5 minutes on medium heat. Meanwhile, add flour to chicken broth and blend. Add to onion mixture slowly while whisking.

Add milk and spices together. Add to soup slowly, tempering with 1/2 cup of hot broth. Add potatoes and stir frequently, until thickened. Smash some of the potatoes while stirring with back of spoon or potato smasher. Cook until potatoes are cooked through, about 20 to 25 minutes.

Optional: Top with Cheese, crackers, parsley or the soup topping of your choice.

