Deputies search for suspects who stole safe, vending machine money from Erwin Middle School

A surveillance image of three of the suspects. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Surveillance image of one of the suspects. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

Jefferson County Sheriff investigators are looking for four theft suspects.

Surveillance video from inside Erwin Middle School shows four people who stole a safe between December 22 and December 23.

"They actually took a safe from the school. According to the school that safe was maintained in a closet near the principal's office," Sgt. John Pennington with CrimeStoppers said.

Pennington said the contents of the safe was valued at $1,500. The group also stole from a vending machine. The four suspects will face felony theft and third degree burglary charges when they are arrested.

Investigators hope someone will recognize the faces of two of the thieves.

"You have young kids sometimes involved in these types of burglaries. They don't take the measures or steps to cover themselves up," Pennington said.

A third robber who was masked was wearing a distinctive jacket. Investigators said burglarizing a school before Christmas is more than just theft and robbery, it's an attack on the community.

"A school is an important part of a community. Students learn there. It's a hub in every way." Pennington said.

Pennington says schools are often targeted by crooks over the holiday when everyone is out. Anyone with information about the thieves call 205-254-7777 to leave an anonymous tip.

