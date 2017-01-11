Editorial: Heroes

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017:

On Tuesday in Tuscaloosa, many were prepared to welcome home our football heroes as they returned from a hard-fought championship game in Tampa. Our young men performed admirably all season as they won and I fully expect them to do the same in defeat.

But as folks were preparing to greet the team upon their return, something unexpected took place and another group of heroes that receive little in the way of accolades stepped up.

I speak of the brave men and women of local law enforcement that thwarted what could have been a violent end to a hostage situation at a Tuscaloosa credit union. Putting themselves at great risk to save another because that’s the job.

While the pain of losing a championship runs deep for a period of time, the pain of losing a loved one lasts a lifetime. Fortunately, all those involved in this week’s hostage situation went home safely to cheer on the Tide for another season thanks to the outstanding and highly coordinated work of Tuscaloosa area law enforcement.

We tip our hats to you all.

