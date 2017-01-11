Morris woman sentenced in husband's murder

A Morris woman has been sentenced for the murder of her husband.

Cindy Reese was sentenced to 40 years in jail for the shooting death of her husband, Michael Reese on February 18, 2015.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies found evidence that Cindy Reese and Jeffery Brown were having an affair and that they were responsible for Michael Reese's death so they could be together.

The pair was arrested in March of 2015 as Brown was dropping off Cindy Reese from a lunch date.

Deputies say that on February 19, Cindy Reese called Morris police and said she had come home from the grocery store to find the house in disarray.

Reese was found by officers in the back of the home. Authorities said that it appeared the crime could have been a burglary. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian said at the time that considering the circumstances, Reese knew his killer.

Investigators said that there were no signs of forced entry, no items were reported missing from the home and no weapon was recovered.

Brown pleaded guilty to manslaughter was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

