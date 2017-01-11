Midfield police looking for suspect in business robberies - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Midfield police looking for suspect in business robberies

(Source: Midfield PD)
MIDFIELD, AL (WBRC) -

Midfield police are looking for a man they say robbed a Wendy's restaurant and a Family Dollar.

The robberies happened between 7 and 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Midfield Police Department at (205)-923-7575 or Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

