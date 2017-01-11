Midfield police looking for suspect in business robberies

An 18-wheeler is overturned at Cane Creek Road Bridge in Warrior.More >>
An 18-wheeler is overturned at Cane Creek Road Bridge in Warrior.More >>
Last week’s hail storm means big business for roofers. However, some of them are fly-by-night contractors who could be looking to rip your roof and you off.More >>
Last week’s hail storm means big business for roofers. However, some of them are fly-by-night contractors who could be looking to rip your roof and you off.More >>
A shooting in the 200 block of Coolidge Ctwy claimed a life Friday evening.More >>
A shooting in the 200 block of Coolidge Ctwy claimed a life Friday evening.More >>
It's hard to go anywhere in Alabama without encountering some sort of problem spot on the road.More >>
It's hard to go anywhere in Alabama without encountering some sort of problem spot on the road.More >>
Alabama is still reeling from the switch of leadership this week in Montgomery. Governor Robert Bentley resigned as part of a plea deal to avoid jail time. Bentley did plead guilty to misdemeanor charges for violating campaign finance laws.More >>
Alabama is still reeling from the switch of leadership this week in Montgomery. Governor Robert Bentley resigned as part of a plea deal to avoid jail time. Bentley did plead guilty to misdemeanor charges for violating campaign finance laws.More >>