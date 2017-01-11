VIDEO: Tuscaloosa authorities stormed credit union with battering ram to end standoff

WBRC has obtained exclusive video of the moment law enforcement entered a Tuscaloosa credit union to end a Tuesday morning hostage situation.

In the cellphone video, captured by employees at a neighboring business, authorities are seen breaking a glass door to enter the Alabama Credit Union with their guns drawn.

Inside, University of Alabama police arrested Cedrick Lamar Collins, the man accused of holding the 11 people inside of the business around 8:30 a.m.

Collins was charged with first-degree robbery.

No injuries were reported.

Collins was out on bond in a 2015 rape and kidnapping case.

Tuscaloosa District Attorney Hayes Webb said his office filed a motion to revoke Collins’ bond in that case.

More charges are expected to be filed in connection with the hostage situation, according to UA spokesman Shane Dorrill.

The credit union is open for business today.

