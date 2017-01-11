AG Loretta Lynch to deliver final speech in Birmingham;

Outgoing Attorney General Loretta Lynch will deliver the final speech of her tenure in Birmingham next week.
Lynch is scheduled to speak at 16th Street Baptist Church in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Sunday, Jan 15. at 3 p.m.
The event is open to the public.
