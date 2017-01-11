AG Loretta Lynch to deliver final speech in Birmingham; - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

AG Loretta Lynch to deliver final speech in Birmingham;

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch (Source: whitehouse.gov) Attorney General Loretta E. Lynch (Source: whitehouse.gov)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Outgoing Attorney General Loretta Lynch will deliver the final speech of her tenure in Birmingham next week.

Lynch is scheduled to speak at 16th Street Baptist Church in commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Sunday, Jan 15. at 3 p.m.

The event is open to the public.

