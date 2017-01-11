Sheriff: Suspect shot during attempted robbery at St. Clair Co. home

A person attempting to burglarize a home in Ragland was shot by the homeowner, according to St. Clair County authorities.
The suspect was shot in the chest while attempting to break into a home in the 500 block of Crawfish Lane around 10:40 p.m., the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
The suspect was taken to UAB Hospital.
The incident is still under investigation.
