Montevallo police identify 1 of 2 suspects wanted for stealing car with child inside

The child was reunited with family shortly after the suspects abandoned the car. (Source: WBRC viewer)

Montevallo police are looking for a man and a woman who stole a car with a 3-year-old boy inside on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

On Friday, police identified the female suspect as Sarah Sklodoski, 38, and add she is facing theft of property, interference with custody and unlawful imprisonment charges. Neither she nor the male suspect are in custody at this time.

Police say they got a call around 6:49 a.m. Wednesday from a dispatcher about a stolen vehicle. The dispatcher told police a woman at the Exxon gas station on Alabama Highway 25 said her car had been stolen from the pump and her child was inside.

The child and the vehicle were found about five minutes later at a Shell Station also located on Alabama Highway 25.

The child was unharmed and reunited with his parents.

Montevallo police say Sklodoski and a white male suspect were last seen leaving the Shell in a red 1993 Ford F-150 pickup with a camper shell on the back.

Call Montevallo Police at (205) 665-1264 if you have any information.

