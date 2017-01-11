21-year-old Tuscaloosa man shot in leg

Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg.
Police were called to the 2500 block of 12th Avenue around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Investigators say shooting happened at a different location and the victim drove himself to 12th Avenue.
Police interviewed the victim at the hospital and said he would not give any details about the shooting and he did not want to prosecute.
