Mickey: A few showers today, temps continue to warm

We begin our hump day with overcast skies and a few scattered light showers mainly for Cullman County northward.

We could continue to see some isolated sprinkles or drizzle through this afternoon with highs expected to top out in the upper 60s, with winds out of the south at 10-25 mph.

Tonight under overcast skies expect lows near 59, some patchy drizzle is possible with winds still breezy around 10 mph.

We continue to bask under warm temps for this time of the year for the rest of the workweek. Skies are expected to remain mostly cloudy...with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 50s.

Birmingham previous record highs:

Wednesday: 78 degrees set in 1949

Thursday: 75 degrees set in 1916

Friday: 77 degrees set in 1932

Saturday: 78 degrees set in 1932

We could see a few breaks in the clouds on Saturday. Expect it to be partly cloudy with temps remaining about the same.

Sunday's temps don't change much either, but the cloud cover looks to be more dense.

A storm system will be approaching us next week, but it now looks like Tuesday night into Wednesday and even into Thursday morning is the time period where we could experience heavy rain and storms.

Have a great hump day! :)