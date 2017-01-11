Bama battles #23 to the bitter end in men's hoops

The Alabama men’s basketball team lost an 80-67 decision to 23rd-ranked Florida on Tuesday night in Coleman Coliseum.

The Crimson Tide falls to an overall 9-6 record, including a 2-1 mark in league play. Alabama outscored Florida 15-7 to start the second half to take a one-point lead, 46-45, with 15:49 left in the half. Both teams went on to exchange buckets over the next seven-plus minutes, as Alabama held a three-point lead, 59-56, with 7:22 left to play. Florida responded with a 10-2 run to take a 66-61 lead with 5:22 on the clock and the Gators never looked back.

“We played hard I liked what I saw, but if you want to compete you have to keep fighting and we are learning that,” said Alabama head coach Avery Johnson. “We hung with a top 25 ranked team and I think we are getter better. So I’m optimistic.”

The Tide will be back in action on Saturday, Jan. 14, when it travels to Baton Rouge, La., to take on the LSU Tigers at 2:30 p.m.

