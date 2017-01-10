Birmingham City Schools continues search for new superintendent

The Birmingham City Schools superintendent position is officially open.

Members on the search committee have high expectations for their next superintendent. Anyone interested in applying has until February 10 at 4:30 p.m. to do so.

The Alabama Association of School Boards is conducting the search. By law, the district has to have a permanent replacement within six months of when Dr. Kelly Castlin-Gacutan's was released. Their deadline is March.

Board member April Williams is the Chairperson of Superintendent Search Committee and spoke to us about the type of candidate they are looking for.

"It is open to candidates across the nation, international, and definitely within Birmingham City Schools we are looking for applications that meet the minimum qualifications and those who are committed to enhancing the academic opportunities for Birmingham City School students," she said.

Selected applicants will be interviewed March 6 through 10. The Birmingham Board of Education will vote on a new superintendent on March 14.

