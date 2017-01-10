Gadsden councilors approve mixed-use development former K-Mart

Gadsden councilors voted Tuesday to transform the old East Gadsden K-Mart store into a new mixed-use facility.

The council unveiled new renderings from Birmingham-based Cohen Carnaggio Reynolds architects.

The new center would combine retail and venue space, and could replace Gadsden's Convention Hall.

"There'll still be plenty of room for events, proms, just, just a whole kind of different sources that you could use it for. And on each end, there would also be room for a restaurant or retail , stuff like that," Mayor Sherman Guyton said.

The mixed use development is part of 14-acres that also includes the new Gadsden Riverwalk Park. The mayor says the park will officially open Wednesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony within the next two weeks.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved