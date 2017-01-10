Jill: Tracking showers this evening

Jill has been busy tracking rain overnight through tomorrow.

RAIN CHANCES: Very light showers continue to track eastward and will impact areas along and north of a line from Aliceville to Tuscaloosa to Alabaster to Sylacauga to Wedowee. This will actually be the primary zone that sees showers through Wednesday morning. Spotty showers will be possible on Wednesday afternoon though the coverage will d rop from 40 percent to 20 percent. Careful if you are traveling because the wet roads could be slick.

ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES: Highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 50s will be common through the weekend. Record highs will be in jeopardy on Thursday and Friday. As of now, I am forecasting 73° on Thursday and the previous record is 75° set in 1916. On Friday, I am forecasting 76° and the previous record is 77° set in 1932.

Long range data continues to signal a cold front early next week that will bring a round of rain and storms to the state. The data also shows enough instability for strong storms.

Miss the cold air? Well it may return around January 25.

