Birmingham police investigate after person shot in the neck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Birmingham police investigate after person shot in the neck

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Josh Walker/WBRC) (Source: Josh Walker/WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating after a man was shot in the neck Tuesday evening in the 2300 block of 9th Court South.

The man has been transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say this appears to be an intentional shooting and are investigating leads on a possible suspect.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly