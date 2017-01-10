Hostage situation near University of Alabama triggers alert system

We received calls and emails into our newsroom from worried parents of University of Alabama (UA) students during the hostage situation this morning near campus.

Students and faculty received a number of alerts about the situation on their smartphones and through email. The alerts warned about the hostage situation at Alabama Credit Union and asked the public to avoid the area. The last alert was sent out after 2pm saying the situation was resolved.

UA says the safety of its students is one of its highest priorities. The university says a comprehensive emergency plan is in place should any crisis occur on or near campus.

UA students, faculty and staff can sign up to receive alerts. You can find how more information here: https://www.ua.edu/alerts/

