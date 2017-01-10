Developer wants to build $10M hotel in downtown Anniston

The Anniston City Council will vote on a project that could bring a lot of money to the downtown area.

A developer wants to spend $10 million building a hotel at the site of the vacant Model City Center.

The city would pay for the demolition of the vacant office building.

Anniston's city manager has been in touch with the developer, who has been looking for a project for some time.

"About eight months ago I reached out to that developer and kind of threw out the idea of development in downtown, because we were working on revitalization of the Noble Street area. And they expressed an interest," Anniston City Manager Kent Davis said.

The hotel would employ some 40 to 60 people.

If the city approves the project, construction would begin in summer 2017 and be complete by the first quarter of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.