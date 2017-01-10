Lawmakers, civil rights advocates react to Sessions' Senate hearings on US Attorney General nomination

Alabama Senator Jeff Sessions is backed by many in his home state but some hope he doesn’t get the nomination for U.S. Attorney General.

The Republican establishment and a majority of state voters support the Republican senator but l some in the civil rights movement do not.

Horace Huntley is a retired professor from UAB and a historian of the civil rights movement. Huntley said he opposes Sessions as U.S. Attorney General. Huntley goes back to those who opposed his federal judgement nomination. Some believed Sessions' push for voting rights fraud cases as Alabama’s Attorney General was aimed mostly at the black community.

However, Huntley fully expects the U.S. Senate will confirm Sessions but he fully expects those in the civil rights movement will watch Sessions action as Attorney General and will speak out if need be.

“That is the only way we can really demand equity and justice by speaking out because there is so much inequity and it's a constant struggle to deal

with that," Huntley said.

But there are strong supporter. State Representative Jim Carns, Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange and fellow U.S. Senator Richard Shelby all believe Sessions will be a fair and strong attorney general.

