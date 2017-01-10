Despite Bama loss, many in Shelby County happy for Pelham native Dabo Swinney

Helena Mayor Mark Hall has Clemson memorabilia in his office from Dabo Swinney. Source: WBRC video

Alabama fans are still dealing with a tough last-minute loss last night to Clemson. But on Tuesday, many in Shelby County are praising the head Coach Dabo Swinney.

Swinney and his family are from Pelham. His brother retired from the Pelham Police Department.

Shelby County is Alabama country but many are happy for a native son.

Helena Mayor Mark Hall has Clemson memorabilia in his office.

Hall worked with Swinney's brother on the Pelham Police force. The mayor has game balls signed by Swinney. Hall took to social media on Tuesday to give congratulations to the Clemson Tigers.

The Pelham Police Department did the same thing. Hall and Police Chief Larry Palmer say Swinney is a great coach, a person who never forgot he was from Alabama or Shelby County.

"Being an Alabama graduate myself, you heard Dabo himself last night, he still loves The University of Alabama. Such a great ambassador now for Clemson and the ACC. But he still has so many ties to this area. We're just overjoyed for him and his family," Hall said.

The head of the Pelham Police Department feels the same about Swinney.

”I am a big Alabama fan through and through but I got to be happy for Clemson and for Coach Swinney and for their program. It couldn't have happened to a nicer guy," Pelham Police Chief Larry Palmer said.

Chief Palmer, who has known Swinney for 30 years, says the coach was a go-getter and had a drive to succeed in high school.

At Pelham High School they say Swinney drops by and encourages their players regularly.

