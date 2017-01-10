Anniston city council to vote on proposed speed limit increases

Anniston's two main passageways may see some increased speed limits soon.

The city council is expected to vote next week on recommendations from an Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) study.

The study recommended Quintard Avenue's speed limit be raised from 35 to 45 miles per hour.

ALDOT also recommends Veterans' Parkway to 65 mile per hour speed limit while most of it is now 50 miles per hour.

"There's inconsistencies in the speed limits on those thoroughfares, and drivers are apparently confused. 'What is the speed limit?' They also take a look at what drivers are actually doing in the way of speed on those, to ensure there's some consistency," Anniston City Manager Kent Davis said.

Davis says he'll recommend all of those with one exception.

He wants to delay an increase in the southern part of the parkway, until Anniston police finish investigating a fatal accident from a couple of months ago.

