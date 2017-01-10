Tuscaloosa investigators report discovery of human bones

Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit investigators are trying to find out how human bones ended up in a lot in a residential area of Tuscaloosa.

City police officers called the unit on Monday, Jan. 9 after human bones were found in the 3700 block of 26th Avenue East. This is between Arrow Wood and Alpine Hills in southeast Tuscaloosa. Additional bones were found after a thorough search.

Investigators interviewed the property owner, who said the bones were found while workers were conducting a survey in preparation for selling the land.

Investigators say the bones have been on the property for some time. The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences will try and identify the victim and cause of death.

