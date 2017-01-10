On Your Side: Insurance may be needed to fly drones

Get a drone for Christmas? You may need insurance to go along with it.

It's estimated over a million people received drones as gifts last year, so that means we’re more than likely going to see more accidents.

Some insurance companies are already offering policies to cover drones. Those policies will insure against damage if the drone crashes and of course the liability that could come with it.

An insurance expert said to keep these tips in mind when buying drone insurance:

Know where you plan to fly it

Know what you plan to use it for

Evaluate how much experience you have actually flying a drone

Be aware of different scenarios if something goes wrong

“If you have pets, it could hit your dog or your cat and injure it. That could happen. If it hits the house or the vehicle and damages it which could happen because a lot of these drones are pretty and heavy and could damage your property," insurance agent Frank Garrison said.

You have to register your drone with the Federal Aviation Administration. The insurance company AIG offers drone policies for private drone flyers and businesses.

You can also purchase group liability insurance through the Academy of Model Aeronautics which is included in the $75 membership fee.

It's best to check with your insurance company to find out if you need a drone policy.

