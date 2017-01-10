FIRST ALERT: Showers will create wet road surfaces north of I-20

RAIN CHANCES: Warm temperatures are working their magic and ice continues to melt in the shaded areas.

Clouds have rolled in and spotty showers continue to form across Mississippi.

The moist axis will shift towards Alabama by the late afternoon and evening hours. The best chance for showers sets up north of I-20 and west of I-65 after 6 p.m.

The chance remains through Wednesday morning mainly north of I-20 before the main shower zone lifts north.

The coverage of rain in the morning will be 40 percent and in the afternoon 20 percent. Slight shower chances will remain through Friday, mainly north and west.

ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES: The next seven days at the least features above normal temperatures.

Normal lows are in the lower 30s and normal highs in the lower 50s. Overnight lows will even be above normal highs during this stretch of time.

Highs in the 60s and 70s will be common too and even close to record highs on Thursday and Friday.

Birmingham's previous record highs:

Wednesday:

78° set in 1949

Thursday:

75° set in 1916

Friday:

77° set in 1932

Saturday:

78° set in 1932

Model data still signals a stronger front impact us early next week. The rough timing is around Tuesday/Wednesday. Enough instability may be present for strong storms.

New data shows a potential Arctic air mass moving in around Jan. 24 or 25.

