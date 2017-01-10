Alabama Crimson Tide football team arrives in Tuscaloosa after CFP National Championship

Alabama Crimson Tide football team arrives in Tuscaloosa after C - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team arrived in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday after playing Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

No. 2 Clemson beat the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide 35-31, giving the Clemson Tigers their first national title since 1981 and the second in school history.

The Alabama football team landed in Birmingham around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and boarded buses bound for the Mal Moore athletic facility in Tuscaloosa. 

The team arrived in Tuscaloosa just before 1 p.m. and were greeted by cheering fans. 

