Alabama Crimson Tide football team arrives in Tuscaloosa after CFP National Championship

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team arrived in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday after playing Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

No. 2 Clemson beat the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide 35-31, giving the Clemson Tigers their first national title since 1981 and the second in school history.

The Alabama football team landed in Birmingham around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday and boarded buses bound for the Mal Moore athletic facility in Tuscaloosa.

The team arrived in Tuscaloosa just before 1 p.m. and were greeted by cheering fans.

The Alabama football team returns to Tuscaloosa from the Tuesday's national championship game. #Alabama #CrimsonTide pic.twitter.com/TKoUQCe6cT — Kelvin Reynolds (@Fox6Kelvin) January 10, 2017

Thank you to @AlabamaFTBL + our #Bama family and friends for such a memorable season. We'll see you next fall at Bryant-Denny! #RTR pic.twitter.com/ewdISyblZ9 — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) January 10, 2017

