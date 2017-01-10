Alabama players react to tough CFP National Championship game loss

Several University of Alabama football players are looking to the team’s future after their loss to Clemson in Monday night’s CFP National Championship game.

“You never want to be on this end of it, but today we are,” said freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts said. “My sophomore season starts tomorrow."

Hurts told reporters that the team scoring too fast as well execution played a factor in the team losing 35-31.

“Sometimes it rolls like that,” he said. “You can only control what you can control.”

Defensive back Marlon Humphrey told reporters:

“It seemed like we were making enough [plays] to win but they would just come back with another play, another play,” said he said. “It was tough because there were some plays I’m proud of and some plays that I wasn’t…The tables weren’t for us, but salute to them.”

