LSU student struck, killed by train behind UA dormitory

A woman who was struck by a train Monday night near the University of Alabama campus has died, according to authorities in Tuscaloosa.

Katie Keough, a 20-year-old LSU student visiting from Baton Rouge, was struck and killed on the railroad track at 10th Avenue and 14th Street behind the University of Alabama’s Tutwiler dormitory around 11:30 p.m., according to Tuscaloosa Fire Marshal Gene Holcomb.

Witnesses say she tried to cross the track on foot as the train approached.

One witness attempted CPR until crews arrived on the scene.

The tracks reopened around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

