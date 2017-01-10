Clemson's Dabo Swinney talks Alabama roots after CFP championship win

Clemson coach and Pelham native Dabo Swinney may have been excited beyond belief after his team’s win over Alabama at the CFP National Championship, but that didn’t stop him from giving his home state a shoutout in a post-game interview.

“I mean, you gotta understand where I come from,” he told reporters before putting his arm around WBRC FOX6 News’ Rick Karle. “Here’s some of my Bama boys right here. You guys covered me in high school, man.”

He then went on to talk about his journey from being a player on a championship-winning Alabama squad to now winning the trophy on the other side of the field.

“It’s just a blessing to have been able to go to Alabama, walk on, earn a scholarship, win a national championship there,” he continued. “God brought me to Clemson and our goal was to put Clemson back on top and do it the right way,” he said.

Clemson beat the No. 1 ranked Alabama 35-31 after a strong second half.

