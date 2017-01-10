Mickey: Warming up and a slight chance of showers north of I-20 by this evening

We are expecting clouds to be on the increase today as our ridge of high pressure moves eastward and weakens.

Expect temperatures to warm into the upper 50s this afternoon and not cool much into the overnight hours. In fact our low readings may match our highs tonight. Winds are expected out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.

Showers could be developing tonight and into Wednesday morning, mainly north of I-20.

We continue to see a warming trend going into the weekend, with highs getting into the 70s and overnight lows into the 50s.

We should hold on to mostly cloudy skies through the workweek with only some breaks in the clouds possible by Saturday afternoon. An upper level ridge is expected to prevent much rainfall for late week and into the weekend.

The clouds are expected to be back, however by Sunday afternoon and evening in advance of another approaching storm system.

Monday night into Tuesday of next week an approaching cold front could bring strong thunderstorms our way. The system is, of course, a long way out so we will be updating you in the coming days on it's potential severity and timing.

