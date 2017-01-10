Northport fire officials stress importance of smoke alarms

Firefighters in Tuscaloosa Co. battled three house fires Monday.

Fire officials say at least two of the homes that caught fire most likely did not have working smoke detectors.

“Test your smoke alarms once a month, change your batteries twice a year,” said Captain Jason Norris with Northport Fire and Rescue.

It's this simple step that fire officials continue to stress could cut your chances in half from dying from a residential fire.

Thankfully, no one from the Holt and Highlands subdivision house fires died.

However, a man was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation in Holt. The homeowners in Highlands say it could've been a lot worse.

“The only reason we got out, it's cause we were in the back bedroom. The back bedroom is probably the last place that fire got to,” said Larry Clayton who lives in the Highlands subdivision

Clayton and his wife woke up when their dogs started barking louder than usual--

“The smoke started coming up through the hallway and the upstairs. I mean it was really thick and black just like you read about the stuff that kills people,” Clayton said.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue said the Claytons claimed they did not hear their smoke alarm and there are indications the alarms were not working right.

“They are designed to wake you up. They are designed to be annoying. We don't want you to sleep through it. We want you to be able to hear it and get out safely,” Norris stressed.

Fire officials say to change your smoke alarm out altogether after 10 years. They also recommend that you have a smoke detector inside every bedroom.

