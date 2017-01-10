Toll bridge reopens in Tuscaloosa Co.

In west Alabama, the Tuscaloosa bypass toll bridge reopened Monday.

It was shut down Friday because of icy conditions. The bridge is privately operated.

We're told it was paramount for toll bridge management to make sure drivers knew they couldn't use the bridge to ensure public safety.

The Tuscaloosa County EMA Director said they know they were unable to collect revenue while the bridge was closed.

Drivers are thankful.

“I think it's a sound decision overall. Money shouldn't come over people's safety and people's lives,” Josh Hawkins said.

We have put in a request to speak to a bridge spokesman to find out how much money they lost this weekend since it was closed.

