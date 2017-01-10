What we learned from weekend's snow storm

Life is getting back to normal for most of us right now.

School should be back in Tuesday. So between the wrecks and the ice that kept many of us home, what did emergency officials learn from the winter storm?

It went about as smooth as it could go. That's what we're hearing from agencies and city governments after this weekend's ice and snow.

"We were able to use a few things, a few tools that we didn't have before," said Jefferson County EMA Director Jim Coker.

He says they really ramped up their social media presence and also used live traffic cameras provided by ALDOT to find out what needed to be done and where.

"That was very beneficial here in the EOC because many times, we had some video some real time information or close to real time information," Coker said.

"So, the whole key is to start early," said Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.

Brocato says he got his department heads together as soon as he got the first alert. That paid off.

"We developed an incident action plan early on. We followed that through the weekend," he said.

The roads are obviously looking a lot better Monday. But 24-48 hours ago, areas were completely frozen over.

Getting that information out to the public is crucial and it seems to be one area where there could be some improvement.

"One thing that we will always work on is communicating to the public, the urgency, and the immediacy," Coker said.

Most of the time, people listened and stayed at home. But there were still accidents, still people getting stuck.

