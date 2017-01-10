CVS no longer part Blue Cross/Blue Shield's preferred pharmacy network

CVS is no longer part of the Blue Cross/Blue Shield preferred pharmacy network.

That means almost 400,000 Alabamians who use CVS Pharmacy must find another place to fill their prescriptions or face paying higher co-pays for their medications. A CVS spokesperson says this only affects customers who enrolled in a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama plan through the Health Insurance Marketplace as part of the Affordable Care Act.

The company says the change will affect 13 percent, or around 390,000, of the Blue Cross customers in Alabama, according to the AP.

Blue Cross/Blue Shield is the largest provider of healthcare benefits in Alabama, serving more than 3 million people.

CVS will continue to accept Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Part D plans.

CVS says any customer who still has questions should bring their prescription card to their CVS for assistance.

