Colonial Pipeline searching for leak in Chattanooga line

Crews in Tennessee are looking for a leak in a line operated by Colonial Pipeline in Chattanooga, Tenn. right now.

A spokesperson for the company says there's no environmental impact they can see but there are booms in the Tennessee River just in case.

The explosion in Shelby County a few months ago that killed two people also involved Colonial Pipeline. Weeks before that, a leak in another part of Shelby County forced Colonial Pipeline to temporarily shut down the line so it could be repaired.

