Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responds to record number of calls in 2016

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service was busy in 2016.

The department has released its numbers for the past year and they responded to more than 61, 000 calls, an increase of 2,000 calls from 2015.

"We are the busiest fire department in the state,” said Capt. Bryan Harrell.

He said there are some factors for the increase.

“In 2016 we had a lot of people move into the downtown area. With an influx of people you have different health issues. We do provide medical care. We are the only form of medical care for some so that has a lot to do with our numbers," he said.

Harrell said 86 percent of the department’s calls were medical related and the other 14 percent were fire related.

“Usually our calls are seasonal so during the time when the children are out of school in the summer months we do get an increased number of trauma calls. Those are those gunshots. Domestic type calls. Stabbings. During the winter months we usually have more difficulty breathing. More cardiac issues and in this year we have had a little bit of a spike of drug overdoses," Harrell said.

To respond to those increased medical calls, the department used a special truck and a specialized crew.

“We've actually already have and we are still adding ALS engines, which are not rescue units but they are engines that have at least one paramedic on board and that actually helps with our coverage some," Harrell said. "Because with the rescue units, we don’t have enough rescue units we for every station. We can add some to our outline stations. For our station 18 in Pratt City we can add fire engine with a paramedic on board so that way the outline area is still covered through a rescue unit can arrive.”

